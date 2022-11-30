(The Center Square) – The Ohio Legislature continued its push Wednesday to force health care insurers to apply charity assistance to deductibles in an effort to lower prescription drug costs, supporters say.
House Bill 135, unanimously passed by the House in March, would require health insurance corporations to apply money paid by or on behalf of those covered toward cost-sharing requirements. For example, if a person covered receives a coupon for a drug the coupon would be applied to a deductible.
It appeared before the Senate Health Committee on Wednesday for a second hearing that included more than 50 witnesses testifying in favor of the legislation.
“The debate on the management of rising drug costs between manufacturers and insurers unfortunately leaves patients are caught in the middle, and practices like co-pay accumulators can have a devastating impact,” testified Monica Huekel, vice president of the Ohio State Medical Association. “As you may know, patients often use manufacturer copay coupons to help reduce the out-of-pocket cost for expensive prescription medications. In recent years, insurers and pharmacy benefit managers have implemented copay accumulator policies which prohibit the amounts paid by these coupons from counting toward cost-sharing requirements of their plans."
The morning hearing advanced an afternoon full Senate session that included passage of a bill that would trim requirements to obtain a cosmetology license in an ongoing effort to reduce occupational licensing difficulties.
The bill, which needed long debate over quality haircuts and student debt on the Senate floor, reduces the hours required to receive a cosmetology license from 1,500 to 1,000, bringing the state more in line with others around the nation. Also, according to Greg Lawson, research fellow at The Buckeye Institute, it’s more than 1,000 hours higher than needed to be a state certified EMT.
“Ohio’s occupational licensing burdens are well above average,” Lawson said in testimony for the bill. “Remarkably, nearly every Ohio license that requires training can be earned in less time in another state.”
The Senate also passed a resolution that urges President Biden not to allow members of the U.S. armed forces to be punished or reprimanded for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.