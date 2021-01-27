(The Center Square) – As threats of violence surrounded the inauguration of President Joe Biden last week and more fears of potential riots at state capitols around the nation, leaders activated Ohio National Guard troops for help. That security came with a price tag.
Those troops who deployed to support local, state and federal authorities in Washington, D.C. and Columbus returned from duty earlier this week. According to the Ohio National Guard Office of Public Affairs, the missions cost taxpayers more than $2.8 million.
The cost of the Guard’s active duty in Ohio during the mission totaled more than $1.2 million, while its work in Washington totaled nearly $1.6 million, according to Stephanie Beougher, public information officer with the Adjutant General’s Department.
The Ohio Guard had around 500 members helping local and state authorities in Columbus and at the Ohio Statehouse, while about another 1,000 provided security and support services in Washington D.C.
“That is what the National Guard’s for – to be ready at a moment’s notice to help the state and nation,” Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio’s adjutant general, said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our members for answering the call in such a manner.”
Last week’s security call came after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that left five dead, many injured and hundreds arrested. In response, state leaders closed the Ohio Statehouse for four days, along with downtown state office buildings in Columbus.
In Washington, Ohio’s Homeland Response Force was activated and placed on standby. In all, more than 26,000 National Guard troops from all 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia supported federal and Washington agencies for the inauguration.
“I want to thank every citizen-soldier and citizen-airman who provided a service to their follow Americans,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. “Their presence and professionalism helped support a peaceful transition of power and provided a safe environment for people to peacefully express their opinions.”
Currently, more than 1,000 Ohio National Guard troops are deployed for other federal missions throughout the world. Another 1,000 are supporting the state’s COVID-19 response efforts, including helping with food banks, temporary medical support at nursing facilities and community pop-up testing sites.