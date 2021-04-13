(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Rob Portman believes the nation’s aging infrastructure needs improvement, but he does not believe President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion plan makes roads and bridges a priority.
Portman, R-Ohio, instead points to the billions that would be earmarked for things such as health care and child care that casts a shadow on the administration’s commitment to infrastructure and bipartisan cooperation.
“The reason the overall package costs $2.7 trillion is because they have included a broad set of liberal priorities that are a far cry from what has ever been defined as infrastructure, by either Democrats or Republicans,” Portman said Monday night on the floor of the U.S. Senate. “So, I guess knowing the popularity of infrastructure – and it’s popular; people want to see their roads and bridges repaired – the Biden administration has simply redefined the word to include hundreds of billions of dollars of spending on priorities like health care, federal office buildings and other facilities, research and development, electric vehicle manufacturers and more.”
Portman, who is not seeking reelection, questioned the inclusion of paid leave in Biden’s package, saying it should be addressed on its own. He said he generously can understand $620 billion dedicated to infrastructure in the package, even using a broad definition of the term and including things such as water, electricity and other forms of transportation, along with roads and bridges. With all that, Portman said only 20% of bill actually falls under infrastructure.
“This approach is troubling to me and I know to many of my colleagues, some on both sides of the aisle, because it is a continuation of the raw partisanship that defined the latest COVID-19 spending package back in March,” Portman said. “So if you can’t be bipartisan on COVID-19 and you can’t be bipartisan on infrastructure, what can you be bipartisan about.”
To fund the bill, Biden proposed a $2.5 billion tax increase, which includes raising taxes on corporations and stopping them from moving profits overseas.
Critics argue the tax increases will be passed on to American consumers and lead to fewer jobs.
“When you increase taxes to pay for an increase in federal spending, the result is that you reduce growth and reduce economic activity in the future,” said David Ditch, an economic expert at the Heritage Foundation.
Portman believes the tax increases reverse any economic progress made the past few years from tax reforms that came in 2017 and stop any wage progress for low- and middle-class workers.
“Most importantly for working families, 70 percent of the savings from the corporate tax cuts went into workers’ wages, contributing to 19 straight months of over 3 percent annually that we enjoyed before the pandemic,” Portman said. “This wage growth was really welcome in my home state of Ohio, where we’d had lower wages or flat wages for more than a decade.”