(The Center Square) – With federal pandemic money still waiting to be spent, an Ohio think tank group released a policy Monday that outlines how those funds should be spent.
The Buckeye Institute, based in Columbus, believes state officials should use the remaining American Rescue Plan Act dollars to rebuild Ohio’s unemployment trust fund, make broadband more accessible, and expand and advertise the Ohio Afterschool Enrichment education savings account program.
“Ohio lawmakers can ensure remaining federal funding is not only spent, but also spent well, Logan Kolas, an economic policy analyst with The Buckeye Institute, said in a new policy memo.
Kolas outlined four recommendations for lawmakers for spending federal money, including to limit spending to one-time investments on projects with defined end dates.
The memo notes that expanding the education savings account program could help combat learning loss suffered during the pandemic.
“Ohio lawmakers must work diligently to spend Washington’s remaining pandemic funds prudently,” Kolas said in the memo. “By adhering to sound spending principles, Ohio can make the best of a bad situation.”
It’s the second time this year, The Buckeye Institute has urged the state to use one-time federal money to restore the trust fund to pre-pandemic levels. It issued the same advice in February, five months after Gov. Mike DeWine announced a repayment of federal loans to cover unemployment benefits.
As previously reported by The Center Square, DeWine announced in September 2021, Ohio began the process of repaying the U.S. Treasury Department using federal money from the American Rescue Plan. The action is expected to be completed Thursday. If the loan is not paid by Monday, the federal government would have charged the state 2.777% interest, which would mean higher unemployment taxes for employers.
The quick repayment was in contrast to actions taken during the 2008 recession, when the state also borrowed money to cover unemployment benefits, but also had to pay more than $258 million in interest, according to Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder.