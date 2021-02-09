(The Center Square) – Based on a ranking consisting of 11 measurements, including income levels, crime rates and commute times, Pepper Pike is the most desirable Ohio suburb in which to live, according to a 24/7 Wall St. analysis published in January.
Pepper Pike, which is part of the Cleveland metropolitan area, has a homeownership rate of 98.8% and an average commute time of 22.1 minutes. Its median household income came in at $193,889.
The analysis indicated that interest in suburban living has risen during the coronavirus pandemic, since suburban properties tend to provide residents who are spending more time at home with more living space.
Many of the suburban communities in the ranking also rank among the best overall places in the United States in which to live, according to 24/7 Wall St.
Best Suburbs to Live in, State by State
|State
|City / Community
|Population
|Median Household Income
|Homeownership Rate
|Average Commute Time (in Minutes)
|Metropolitan Area
|Alabama
|Hoover
|84,480
|$84,042
|69.1%
|23.9
|Birmingham
|Alaska
|Palmer
|6,978
|$60,350
|62.0%
|29.7
|Anchorage
|Arizona
|Paradise Valley
|14,215
|$204,145
|93.5%
|22.4
|Phoenix
|Arkansas
|Cave Springs
|3,881
|$114,286
|93.6%
|18.8
|Fayetteville
|California
|Atherton
|7,185
|Over $250,000
|93.6%
|23.0
|San Francisco
|Colorado
|Cherry Hills Village
|6,600
|Over $250,000
|95.2%
|19.7
|Denver
|Connecticut
|Darien
|21,759
|$210,511
|85.3%
|36.4
|Bridgeport
|Delaware
|Middletown
|21,250
|$89,354
|79.4%
|36.9
|Philadelphia
|Florida
|Parkland
|30,471
|$146,094
|84.2%
|29.9
|Miami
|Georgia
|Milton
|38,171
|$125,096
|73.3%
|28.7
|Atlanta
|Hawaii
|Maunawili
|2,023
|$135,000
|90.9%
|28.6
|Urban Honolulu
|Idaho
|Meridian
|97,008
|$68,131
|76.7%
|22.1
|Boise City
|Illinois
|Winnetka
|12,481
|$220,577
|89.0%
|36.6
|Chicago
|Indiana
|St. John
|16,839
|$105,198
|97.5%
|36.9
|Chicago
|Iowa
|Clive
|17,195
|$101,616
|79.8%
|17.9
|Des Moines
|Kansas
|Leawood
|34,570
|$149,736
|90.5%
|21.3
|Kansas City
|Kentucky
|Edgewood
|8,723
|$99,183
|87.4%
|22.0
|Cincinnati
|Louisiana
|Youngsville
|12,753
|$86,637
|85.0%
|30.3
|Lafayette
|Maine
|Hampden
|3,889
|$87,750
|84.4%
|17.2
|Bangor
|Maryland
|Mount Airy
|9,395
|$117,341
|91.6%
|40.5
|Baltimore
|Massachusetts
|Dover
|2,533
|$212,574
|93.6%
|31.2
|Boston
|Michigan
|Huntington Woods
|6,340
|$130,417
|97.6%
|23.1
|Detroit
|Minnesota
|Medina
|6,191
|$144,107
|93.8%
|28.0
|Minneapolis
|Mississippi
|Madison
|25,522
|$106,849
|93.2%
|22.4
|Jackson
|Missouri
|Ladue
|8,586
|$192,500
|97.5%
|17.6
|St. Louis
|Montana
|Laurel
|6,849
|$50,541
|68.7%
|20.9
|Billings
|Nebraska
|Papillion
|20,466
|$80,853
|67.4%
|19.9
|Omaha
|Nevada
|Boulder City
|15,680
|$60,870
|69.2%
|24.3
|Las Vegas
|New Hampshire
|Goffstown
|3,000
|$83,480
|76.4%
|33.0
|Manchester
|New Jersey
|Rumson
|6,805
|$177,857
|91.9%
|45.2
|New York
|New Mexico
|Corrales
|8,544
|$79,303
|89.7%
|25.3
|Albuquerque
|New York
|Scarsdale
|17,805
|Over $250,000
|90.6%
|42.8
|New York
|North Carolina
|Davidson
|12,666
|$128,255
|79.7%
|26.7
|Charlotte
|North Dakota
|West Fargo
|34,419
|$81,051
|67.8%
|16.6
|Fargo
|Ohio
|Pepper Pike
|6,242
|$193,889
|98.8%
|22.1
|Cleveland
|Oklahoma
|PIedmont
|7,424
|$97,733
|94.9%
|29.2
|Oklahoma City
|Oregon
|West Linn
|26,511
|$104,061
|78.9%
|28.3
|Portland
|Pennsylvania
|Swarthmore
|6,304
|$109,648
|77.8%
|24.0
|Philadelphia
|Rhode Island
|Tiverton
|7,757
|$68,850
|71.9%
|25.7
|Providence
|South Carolina
|Tega Cay
|9,954
|$123,564
|93.1%
|32.1
|Charlotte
|South Dakota
|Brandon
|9,867
|$84,075
|73.3%
|19.9
|Sioux Falls
|Tennessee
|Brentwood
|41,987
|$160,597
|90.8%
|25.5
|Nashville-Davidson
|Texas
|West University Place
|15,619
|Over $250,000
|89.4%
|20.7
|Houston
|Utah
|Mapleton
|9,509
|$109,356
|94.3%
|23.9
|Provo
|Vermont
|South Burlington
|18,975
|$71,017
|59.8%
|16.4
|Burlington
|Virginia
|Vienna
|16,488
|$155,490
|84.1%
|28.6
|Washington, D.C.
|Washington
|Sammamish
|64,049
|$165,318
|85.8%
|33.2
|Seattle
|West Virginia
|Charles Town
|5,885
|$72,329
|63.0%
|38.9
|Washington, D.C.
|Wisconsin
|Elm Grove
|6,172
|$115,972
|93.4%
|23.2
|Milwaukee
|Wyoming
|Ranchettes
|6,097
|$95,250
|91.3%
|18.1
|Cheyenne
