(The Center Square) – Pandemic restrictions forced nearly 20% of Ohio businesses to close at least temporarily, among the highest of all 50 states in the nation, federal data show.
Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory where 50% of businesses closed, ranked the highest, while Michigan’s 32% of business closings topped the states.
Nationally, government-enforced lockdowns closed 19% of businesses, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics based on private-sector data compiled between July 20 and Sept. 30. The BLS notes Michigan was followed closely by Pennsylvania (30%); Washington (27%); Vermont, Hawaii and New York (26%).
Ohio ranked 12th on the list.
The BLS reports only six states – South Dakota, Arkansas, North Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, and Nebraska – saw fewer than 10% of businesses closed in response to government mandated restrictions.
Nationwide, 62% of businesses received a loan or grant to help make payroll, with Ohio (64%) trailing the nation’s highest percentage state in the same category: Alabama and Hawaii (67%). By contrast, the District of Columbia (55%), Montana (57%), and New Mexico (57%) had the lowest percentage of businesses that received a loan or grant.
Gov. Mike DeWine shut down the state in the spring but has been reluctant to issue another shutdown order. He has, however, limited occupancy, forced restaurants and bars to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. and instituted and expanded a statewide 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.
Recently, he extended the curfew until Jan. 2. It does not apply to people going to or from work, getting groceries or a carryout meal, going to the hospital or in an emergency situation. Drive-thru and delivery retail business can continue after 10 p.m. Grocery stores and pharmacies are not forced to close.
Also, DeWine’s pandemic restrictions led to the passage of a bill that prohibits a statewide stay-at-home order like the one enacted by DeWine in the spring, and it gives the legislature the ability by concurrent resolution to end other orders that shut down businesses.
DeWine called the bill a disaster and vetoed it, but both Senate and House leadership said the General Assembly has the votes to override. Negotiations continue between the legislature and DeWine.