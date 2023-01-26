(The Center Square) – A week after Ohio announced its largest savings account in state history, a Columbus-based policy group outlined several ways to use that surplus that it says will help both the state’s economy and workforce.
As lawmakers begin a new two-year budget cycle and a new session, a policy brief from The Buckeye Institute outlined two key areas – tax reform and education – where the General Assembly should focus as budget surpluses reach record levels.
“As lawmakers prepare the state’s next biennial budget, they should take advantage of Ohio’s robust surplus to make aggressive tax and education reforms that would help all Ohioans and improve the state’s economy,” said Rea S. Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research Center and vice president of policy at The Buckeye Institute.
As previously reported by The Center Square, Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week Ohio’s rainy day fund was at the legal limit of $3.5 billion when the Office of Budget and Management transferred $727 million.
The fund is a reserve balance set aside during good economic times to have money available for state programs and departments during downturns. State law caps the fund at 8.5% of general fund revenues.
The brief, Budget Priorities for a More Prosperous Ohio, calls on the state to create a more efficient, pro-labor tax system, eliminate the commercial activity tax and transition away from the current municipal tax system to “a more sustainable, long-term municipal revenue source that protects the core needs of Ohio’s communities without handicapping longer-term economic growth.”
The brief also encourages lawmakers to continue to develop a stronger education savings account for parents to pay for private school tuition or more educational opportunities. It advocates for an increase in the scholarship donation tax credit from $750 to $2,500 and makes inter-district open enrollment mandatory for all districts.
Other groups, like Policy Matters Ohio, want lawmakers to rewrite tax codes to invest more state dollars in affordable child care, enroll more 4-year-olds in preschool and fully fund all K-12 schools across the state.
Policy Matters Ohio’s report also recommends other changes that can be made through the state budget that will support Ohioans’ health and security, such as expanding eligibility for Medicaid and food assistance.
“We have a lot of work to do to make Ohio a place where all families can thrive,” said Will Petrik, lead report author and budget researcher for Policy Matters Ohio. “Through the state budget, we can lay the foundation for economic opportunity and shared prosperity. When we do, Ohio will live up to its promise and truly be the best state in the country for all families, no exceptions.”