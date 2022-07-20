(The Center Square) – Ohio communities should get a boost in fighting opioids as the first round of payments in an $800 million settlement with the largest opioid distributors will be sent to local governments across the state.
The first round of payments total more than $8.6 million and local governments will continue to receive payments from the settlement over the next 18 years.
“Ohio’s families and communities have been hit hard by the opioid epidemic,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. “While nothing can make whole the losses sustained by Ohioans who have been affected by opioids, it is welcome news that the first payments are going out this week to local governments.”
Local governments must use OneOhio funds according to the approved Ohio Abatement Strategies. Some smaller governments that receive less than $500 will have that money redirected to county governments. The state is encouraging those small subdivisions to work with their counties to help with programs aimed to reducing opioid issues.
More settlement money can be sent to local communities from the OneOhio Recovery Foundation, which is divided into 19 regions and set up to encourage communities to take a regional approach to fight the epidemic.
Overall, 30% of the settlement money will go directly to more than 2,000 local governments, while another 55% has been set aside to create the statewide foundation. The other 15% will be used by the state.
“Establishing the OneOhio Recovery Foundation is the next step in enhancing Ohio’s prevention, treatment, and recovery support services. The investments made by the Foundation will create an opportunity for local communities to plan for and sustain efforts that address the ever-evolving drug epidemic,” DeWine said. “There is not one part of the state that hasn’t been impacted by the opioid crisis, and this is critical to beginning the healing process.”