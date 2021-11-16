(The Center Square) – The Ohio House plans to vote Wednesday on a new congressional redistricting map that Republicans are calling historic and Democrats are a calling a betrayal of Ohio voters.
Sen. Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, said the Senate planned to introduce the new map Tuesday.
House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said in a memo to Republican House members the map is “rational, constitutional and achieved the objectives Ohio voters overwhelmingly endorsed in May of 2018.”
Seven of Ohio’s eight largest cities are contained within congressional boundaries for the first time in 50 years. Cincinnati is in one district for the first time in 100 years.
Cleveland, Akron, Canton, Youngstown, Toledo, Cincinnati and Dayton all stay combined in one district. Only Columbus, the state’s largest city, will be split because its population exceeds the limit for a single district, McColley said.
"Not since the mid-'60s have these 7 major cities been whole and for the first time in more than 150 years Cincinnati will be contained in a single district. This is truly historic," McColley said
The map splits 12 counties when the state constitution allows up to 23 counties to be split, and Cupp said it does not unduly favor or disfavor any political party or incumbents.
Minority Leader Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, disagreed, calling the new map a failure and an effort to make sure Republicans remain in power.
“Ohioans and Democrats want to see a bipartisan, 10-year map that keeps our largest counties whole, keeps our communities together, and reflects the preferences of Ohio voters,” Sykes said. "The Republican map fails on every count. It’s textbook gerrymandering to ensure they stay in power no matter the cost.”
McColley said the new map contains seven competitive districts.
The job of redrawing congressional districts is back in the General Assembly after the state’s new Ohio Redistricting Commission missed a deadline to draw new maps. A 10-year map would need to be approved by all House Republicans and at least half the Democrats. A four-year map needs only a simple majority.
The deadline to pass new congressional maps is Nov. 30.