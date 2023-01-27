A couple weeks ago, the Supreme Court heard a low-profile but high-stakes case that, if wrongly decided, could open new public employee communities to unionization in the Buckeye State and beyond.
In Ohio Adjutant General’s Department v. FLRA, the federal government argues that a single state employee, the Ohio National Guard’s adjutant general, is a federal agency unto himself and must engage in collective bargaining with guard technicians.
In the annals of bureaucratic overreach, this one should get its own chapter.
For years, the Federal Labor Relations Authority, a powerful administrative board that oversees labor relations between the federal government and its employees, has been bullying states to submit to its fiat concerning their National Guard technicians. These technicians are nominally federal employees, but they work for and at the direction of the adjutant general, who is a state, not federal, official.
Many states have folded, accepting the labor board’s purported authority over these “dual status” employees and allowing it to give commands to state National Guard officials concerning unionization and related working conditions. But a labor dispute prompted Ohio to challenge the FLRA’s jurisdiction, and the Supreme Court is intervening.
Like many issues with union officials, this one comes down to power and money.
In 2016, after two years of working under an expired collective bargaining agreement, Ohio’s adjutant general stopped recognizing the American Federation of Government Employees as guard technicians’ exclusive representative. The union, which represents 700,000 public employees, immediately lost its ability to speak on technicians’ behalf and to forcibly collect union dues from their paychecks.
So AFGE officials ran to the FLRA to file unfair labor practices charges with the goal of reversing the adjutant general’s decision.
The FLRA’s chairman called its own practice a “mistake,” and though another member of the three-person panel shared those concerns, he felt bound by precedent to side with the union. In its 2-1 ruling against Ohio, the labor board essentially said that any entity employing a federal worker is subject to federal civil service collective bargaining laws and must accept its orders.
If the FLRA and the union get their way, the implications could ripple across the country.
The labor board could use the same reasoning to assert jurisdiction over universities, nonprofits, and all manner of state, local, and tribal entities that also happen to employ federal workers. And, no doubt, federal union officials would quickly ramp up their recruitment and organizing efforts among these communities.
During oral argument, several justices raised concerns about potential spillover effects on other employees and entities if the court upholds the FLRA’s authority over states’ guard officials. The federal government lawyer downplayed those concerns, but a fair reading of the board’s arguments would expand its jurisdiction far beyond guard technicians.
Complicating matters is the FLRA’s intention to forcibly reimpose provisions of the expired collective bargaining agreement, effectively making Ohio National Guard employees involuntarily associate with a labor union.
The contract also stipulates that technicians cannot leave the union or stop dues payments for at least one year. This coerced unionization violates employees’ First Amendment rights established by the Supreme Court’s Janus v. AFSCME decision in 2018.
Americans for Fair Treatment, a community of public employees concerned about the potential for union officials to abuse their power, filed an amicus brief in solidarity with the technicians whose constitutional rights are under threat. Thousands of other similarly situated employees could also be harmed if the status quo stands.
The FLRA further seeks to force Ohio’s adjutant general to post and email notices saying he agrees with the board’s position, and to require technicians to view that compelled speech. That order not only raises serious First Amendment issues of compelled speech, but also undermines federalism itself.
By striking down the actions of the rogue labor board, the Supreme Court can rein in out-of-control bureaucrats while reinforcing the principle that Americans should not be forced to financially support a union against their will.
Elisabeth Messenger is interim CEO for Americans for Fair Treatment, a national nonprofit that educates public employees about their rights in a unionized workplace.