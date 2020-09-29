Todd Snitchler is president and CEO of the Electric Power Supply Association, which represents competitive power suppliers owning and operating more than 150,000 MW of generation resources throughout the U.S. including natural gas, renewables, battery storage, coal, and nuclear. Mr. Snitchler is former chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and an Ohio legislator. EPSA is a member of the Coalition to Restore Public Trust, advocating to repeal H.B. 6.