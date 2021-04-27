(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown wants the U.S. Justice Department to reopen an investigation involving the shooting death seven years ago of a Cleveland boy.
Brown, an Ohio Democrat, along with Ohio Democratic U.S. Reps. Marcy Kaptur, Joyce Beatty and Tim Ryan, wrote U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland recently to urge the case be examined again.
Tamir Rice was playing in a Cleveland park Nov. 22, 2014, when someone called the police about him. Officers arrived at the scene to find Rice playing by himself in the middle of the park with a toy gun. Moments later, according to a news release from Brown, officers fired upon Rice, killing him.
“Tamir Rice should be alive today,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter.
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) began an investigation into both the killing of Rice and the Cleveland Police Department in 2015 during former President Barack Obama's administration. The investigation into the officer who killed Rice was not finished when Obama left office, and President Donald Trump's administration closed it in 2020.
“Justice delayed is justice denied, and accountability for Tamir Rice’s death has been delayed for more than six years,” the letter read. “Therefore, we strongly support the request of Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, that DOJ reopen its investigation into her son’s case.”
The DOJ conducted a review in 2013 of 600 use-of-force incidents involving the Cleveland Police Department between 2010-2013. That review ended with the DOJ finding reasonable cause to believe CPD engaged in a pattern or practice of using excessive force, violating Ohioans’ rights in the Fourth Amendment, according to Brown's news release. It also found systemic deficiencies, including a lack of accountability, inadequate training, ineffective policies and poor engagement with the community.