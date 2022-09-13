(The Center Square) – Ohioans pay some of the highest property taxes in the country, above each of its neighboring states and significantly higher than three of its neighboring states.
Ohioans pay 1.58% of their housing value in property taxes based on 2020 data, according to a recent report from the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit organization.
The percentage ranks the state ninth in the country for payments as a percentage of home values.
Pennsylvania ranks slightly behind Ohio at 11th at 1.49%, and Michigan is 14th at 1.38%. Indiana was 30th at 0.84%; Kentucky was 32nd at 0.82%; and West Virginia was 46th at 0.55%.
The Columbus suburb of Delaware County has the highest median property taxes in the state, based on a five-year estimate, at $5,757. The report ranked Delaware County as the only county in the state with median taxes at more than $4,000.
Lawrence County, in extreme southern Ohio, ranked as the county with the lowest median property taxes in the state at $930.
The lowest property tax bills in the country are in six counties, or county equivalents, with the median property taxes of less than $200 a year. Two of the areas are in Alaska, three counties are in Louisiana and another is in Alabama.
Of the eight counties across the country with the highest median property tax payments higher than $10,000 a year, three are in New York and three are in New Jersey.
In fiscal year 2020, property taxes comprised 32.2% of total state and local tax collections in the United States, more than any other source of local tax revenue. Local governments rely on property taxes to fund schools, roads, police departments, fire and emergency medical services, as well as other services associated with residency or property ownership. Property taxes accounted for 72.2% of local tax collections in fiscal year 2020, according to the report.