(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said another taxpayer-funded vaccine incentive program could be possible as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise around the state.
The program would be the third DeWine has used as an effort increase Ohio’s vaccination rate, which stands at 49% of people fully vaccinated. The state’s first effort was its Vax-a-Million lottery, followed by a program that paid state employees to get vaccinated.
“We’re certainly thinking about. That’s about all I can tell you today. We are looking at these numbers and they simply have to go up,” DeWine said Tuesday at a news conference Tuesday. “We are thinking of other options. It worked exceedingly well for like 14 days.”
DeWine led nationwide vaccine incentive efforts earlier this year when he began the state’s Vax-a-Million lottery program, which gave away $5 million of federal tax dollars to five $1 million winners, along with five full college scholarships.
That program showed an initial boost in vaccinations but a study said the program did little to increase overall vaccine numbers in the state.
The study, conducted by the Boston University School of Medicine using information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, concluded reports that the state’s Vax-a-Million lottery program increased rates failed to factor in vaccinations expanded to ages 12-15.
State officials had said vaccination rates received a boost when the lottery was announced. The study, however, said the boost came from expanding age groups eligible for the vaccine.
DeWine rolled out the $100 state employee incentive in July, and by mid-August, nearly 1,000 employees or their spouses took advantage of the offer.
County health departments throughout the state also have offered incentives from gift cards to cash to try to improve vaccine rates after the state said they could use previous COVID-19 relief money to pay people to get vaccinated.
“Our local health departments are best positioned to work with their communities and offer some incentives for vaccination for some of the people who may be on the fence, and, therefore, we have worked in advancing dollars that ultimately have come to us from the federal government for the purpose of supporting a response to COVID-19,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio health director, said at a recent news conference.