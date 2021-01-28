(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike DeWine seemingly rewarded Ohioans late Wednesday when he pushed the state’s two-month long curfew an hour to 11 p.m.
Earlier in the week, DeWine tied the curfew to the state’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers, saying health officials recommended relaxing the restriction when hospital utilization dropped below 3,500 for seven straight days.
Beginning today, the curfew stretches from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., with a variety of exceptions, according to a health order signed by Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud. The curfew had started at 10 p.m. It will last for the next two weeks.
The Ohio Restaurant Association says it's time.
“We think we are near the point where the curfew should at least be moved later, if not all the way taken away, and we think that would be reasonable,” ORA President John Barker said.
ORA, which initially signed on to the curfew with DeWine, continues to lobby for its end or at least a longer extension. When DeWine last extended the curfew Jan. 22 until Jan. 30, the association argued for only a week more, saying restaurants and bars have operated under some type of limited business since the summer.
“We’ve been under a curfew, either for alcohol sales or just the general curfew since July 31, 2020. So that’s a long time for a business to be under those kinds of restrictions,” Barker said. “With a 10 p.m. curfew, we are losing some of that because people are just saying I’m not going to go out, I’d be kind of rushed if I got to the restaurant at 8 or 8:30.”
DeWine also set new incentive numbers to extend or end the curfew. If the state drops hospitalizations to 3,000 or below for seven straight days the curfew will move to midnight, and below 2,500 for a week will end it.
However, he kept the threat to impose it or adjust the times if numbers move in the other direction.
The curfew does not apply to people going to or from work, getting groceries or a carryout meal, going to the hospital or in an emergency situation. Drive-thru and delivery retail business can continue after 11 p.m. Grocery stores and pharmacies are not forced to close.