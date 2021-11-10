(The Center Square) – Two Ohio lawmakers want to use a current surcharge on cellphone service and a surcharge to other wireless services to build and maintain a statewide, updated 911 system.
House Bill 445 would use the state’s 25 cents monthly surcharge on wireless service and extend it to all devices or services capable of calling 911, including those involving landline and voice over internet services. Half the revenue would go toward establishing the new 911 system, and the other half would help counties with upgrades to be able to integrate with the new system and fund the system.
“The world of telephone has changed fundamentally in the past 50 years, leaving our nation’s 9-1-1 infrastructure badly outdated,” Rep. Rick Carfagna, R-Genoa Township, said. “Over the past decade, we have almost completely transitioned to smartphones, meaning that fewer than 1 in 5 911 calls come from landline phones. Enhanced 911 constitutes a partial evolution to a mobile-centric world, but 911 still lacks support for smartphones.”
Ohio has one of the lowest wireless tax, fee and surcharge rates in the nation at 8.52%, according to a report from the Tax Foundation. Only 10 states have lower rates.
THERE’S GOING TO BE FIREWORKS
Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill earlier this week that allows Ohioans to shoot commercial grade fireworks on certain holidays. The bill, which was altered after DeWine previously vetoed a similar bill, scaled back the number of holidays and added more required safety measures for retailers.
"Amended Substitute House Bill 172 is a better bill than Senate Bill 113, which was the original fireworks bill that I vetoed,” DeWine said. "Because it was clear to me that the legislature would have overridden my veto, making Senate Bill 113 the law, I worked with the General Assembly to arrive at a compromise that included changes I wanted to see in the legislation.”
When the bill takes effect July 1, Ohioans can shoot fireworks on New Year’s Day; New Year’s Eve; Chinese New Year; Cinco de Mayo; Memorial Day weekend; Juneteenth; July 3, 4, 5 and the Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays preceding and following; Labor Day weekend; and Diwali.
Local governments still can enact legislation to ban fireworks in communities.