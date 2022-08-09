(The Center Square) – One of the largest decreases in prices at the pump in the nation was registered in Ohio over the last week, with the state’s average gas price falling below $4 a gallon and well below the national average, according to AAA.
Ohio gas prices for a gallon of gas is nearly $1 a gallon less than what it was a month ago, with the state average at $3.70 as of Tuesday night. At the same point last month, Ohioans were paying $4.61.
The drop is 20 cents below the price a week ago, but still higher than the $3.06 paid last year.
Ohio’s weekly drop is the seventh-largest in the nation, ranking only behind Washington, D.C., Colorado, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana and Iowa.
AAA said the price of oil has fallen based on fears of economic slowdowns around the world, but the national average still sits above $4 at $4.05. The national average is 67 cents less than a month ago, but 87 cents higher than a year ago.
“Oil is the primary ingredient in gasoline, so less expensive oil is helpful in taming pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesman. “Couple that with fewer drivers fueling up, and you have a recipe for gas prices to keep easing. It’s possible that the national average will fall below $4 this week.”
According to a new AAA survey, almost two-thirds of U.S. adults have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March. Drivers’ top two changes to offset high gas prices are driving less and combining errands.
Around Ohio, Pickaway County shows the lowest average price at $3.36, with most of the Columbus-metro area showing prices between $3.36 and $3.56.
Clermont and Brown counties, in southwest Ohio, and Washington County, in southeast Ohio, all show averages higher than $4.