(The Center Square) – Ohio may appeal a Cincinnati judge’s ruling that blocks a state ban on nearly all abortions while groups challenge the constitutionality of the law.
Steve Irwin, a spokesman for Attorney General Dave Yost, said Monday the office is waiting for the judge’s written ruling before consulting with Gov. Mike DeWine after Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins made permanent an injunction he created twice for two weeks each that halted the state’s fetal heartbeat bill.
Abortion rights groups who filed the suit – including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio, the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Ohio, Preterm-Cleveland, Women’s Med Group Professional Corporation, Northeast Ohio Women’s Center, Toledo Women’s Center, and Dr. Sharon Liner – called the ruling that stops Senate Bill 23 from being in effect during the duration of their case a win for patients.
“We are thrilled with this second major victory and relieved that patients in Ohio can continue to access abortion as we work to fight this unjust and dangerous ban in court,” the group said in a statement. “The preliminary injunction will be in place for the duration of our case, which means abortions will be legal in Ohio for a period much, much longer than the temporary restraining order granted. This court ruling will provide significant relief to Ohio patients and clinics.”
An email from The Center Square sent seeking comment from Ohio Right to Life was not answered.
Jenkins holds a nonpartisan office; he's a Democrat. The governor and attorney general are Republicans.
Among other things, that law prohibits federal, state or local law from stopping the purchase or sale of health care or health insurance, and prohibited federal, state or local laws from imposing penalties or fines for the sale or purchase or sale of health care.
Under Senate Bill 23, a doctor who conducts an abortion after the fetal heartbeat could face up to a year in prison with a fifth-degree felony. The State Medical Board could also take further disciplinary action, which could include up to $20,000 in fines.
The first 14-day stop came 12 days after the ACLU, ACLU of Ohio and Planned Parenthood Federation of American filed for the injunction of fetal heartbeat law. As previously reported by The Center Square, Jenkins ruled the state’s fetal heartbeat bill did not violate the U.S. Constitution after Roe’s reversal, but it may violate the Ohio Constitution.
The second preliminary injunction came in late September.