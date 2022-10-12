(The Center Square) – As early voting began in Ohio today, statewide voters face key races for the U.S. Senate, governor’s office and statewide ballot measures, including one that would change the way Ohio courts decide bail for criminals
Issue One is a constitutional amendment dealing with bail reform, requiring courts to consider, among other things, public safety when setting bail. It also requires courts to consider the seriousness of the crime, as well as a person’s criminal record, the likelihood a person will return to court, and any other factor the Ohio General Assembly may add.
The General Assembly took up the issue in House Joint Resolution 2 after an Ohio Supreme Court ruling in DuBose v. McGuffey, which held public safety is not a consideration with respect to the financial condition of bail and is not a relevant factor in determining the amount of bail.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who began working on a response to the court’s ruling in the spring, called the General Assembly’s vote to put the question before Ohio voters important.
“Today’s vote by the General Assembly returns the power back to all Ohioans who will now decide if the safety of the public should be considered by judges when determining the monetary amount of bail,” Yost said. “I expect many Ohioans will be shocked to learn that judges are not currently permitted to consider the threat an offender poses to a community when setting financial conditions of bail.”
Currently, courts must only consider factors such as the nature and circumstances of the crime charged, the weight of the evidence, and the defendant’s personal background and record.
Opponents call Issue 1 dangerous, saying it encourages courts to gamble on public safety rather than using existing laws to deny bail completely and it hurts crime victims by giving violent criminals an option for bail, State Reps. David Leland, D-Columbus, and Sen. Cecil Thomas, D-Avondale, said in the official text of the argument against Issue One.
The ACLU of Ohio said the joint resolutions that passed were an attempt to pull attention from bipartisan bail reform bills and blur the lines between cash bail and public safety.
“Bail reform as we know it is under attack. HJR2 and SJR5 are distracting from proactive, bipartisan bail reform efforts that have been brewing for years. Ohioans need real pretrial fairness, not partisan schemes and false narratives,” Patrick Higgins, policy counsel for the ACLU of Ohio, said in a statement. “Since its inception, cash bail’s purpose has been – and continues to be – ensuring court appearance for individuals accused of crimes. Cash bail does not promote public safety, is just allows people with money to purchase their freedom."
Senate Bill 182 and House Bill 315, both bail reform bills that remain in committees, drew support from policy groups, including Columbus-based The Buckeye Institute.
“Changing Ohio’s constitution to expand cash bail will not prevent dangerous, violent offenders from buying their way out of jail and preying on our communities,” said Robert Alt, president and chief executive officer of The Buckeye Institute. “As currently written, House Joint Resolution 2 simply does not provide the level of public safety Ohioans deserve, and we can do better.”