(The Center Square) – Ohio knows where its first round of coronavirus vaccines will go, but it does not know when vaccines will be available to the general public.
Gov. Mike DeWine made clear what he’s said throughout the process, those in assisted living or nursing home facilities, health care workers, EMS workers, those in state psychiatric hospitals, veterans homes and group homes are first on the list.
DeWine calls this group the critical Phase 1A group, and it will get what is expected to be a little more than 500,000 doses in five installments from both Pfizer and Moderna.
The first round of 9,750 is expected Dec. 15 and will go to prepositioned hospital sites around the state, while another 88,725 will go to Walgreens and CVS for congregate care settings. Around Dec. 22, Moderna should ship another 201,000 doses for 98 hospitals for those exposed to COVID-19 patients and to 108 health departments to vaccinate other frontline workers.
The same day, Pfizer will send 123,000 more to Walgreens and CVS, and a few days later another 237,000 vaccines are expected.
Those vaccines are the first dose for the group, and a second dose will come later.
In a news release, DeWine’s office said it has not determined when the general public will have the option to receive the vaccine, and the next phases of distribution are not available.
Also, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adjusted its guidelines to say 10-day quarantine does not require testing without symptoms and a seven-day quarantine if test results are negative, Ohio is not changing its recommendations.
“Staying at home for 14 days after contact is still the safest way to limit possible spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health chief medical officer, said. “We continue to recommend this time period for people in congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes; in workplaces with a large number of employees; and in other settings in which COVID-19 could spread extensively. We also recommend 14 days if you are in contact with people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.”