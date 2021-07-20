(The Center Square) – Ohio’s unemployment numbers showed improvement in June but still have not made up losses seen in May’s jobless report.
The state’s unemployment rate rose to 5.2% last month, up from 5% in May, but nearly 20,000 private-sector jobs were created in June, offsetting the 14,200 jobs lost in May.
The rising number continues a slight trend that began in the spring as the state unemployment rate was 4.7% in March and April before moving to 5% in May.
“More than half of the new private-sector jobs created were in the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector,” said Rea Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research Center and vice president of policy at The Buckeye Institute. “Although still down almost 100,000 jobs, this sector is slowly recovering as more Ohioans travel and dine out.”
The national June unemployment also saw a slight uptick to 5.9% from 5.8% in May, and Ohio continues to beat the national numbers.
Not all industries saw growth despite Ohio’s overall upswing in private-sector jobs. Construction lost 800 jobs in June, but manufacturing grew by 1,700 jobs.
“While these numbers provide an indication of how various sectors of the economy continue to be impacted by and recover from the pandemic, it is important to keep Ohio’s overall jobs picture in mind,” Hederman said. “As recovery from the pandemic continues, the state still needs to create nearly 250,000 private-sector jobs to return to the pre-pandemic level of 4.8 million jobs.”
The July report will be the first to take into account the state’s new budget, which includes tax code modifications, along with an across-the-board tax cut. It also follows Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to eliminate the extra $300 in weekly federal government unemployment compensation.