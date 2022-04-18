(The Center Square) – Ohio added more than twice as many private-sector jobs in March than it did in February, and the state’s unemployment rate fell slightly, according to recently released figures by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
Overall, the state’s unemployment rate for March of 4.1% was down slightly from February’s 4.2% but higher than the national average of 3.6%. Also, Ohio’s labor participation rate rose to 61.7% from 61.6%, below the national average of 62.4%.
The numbers were good news, according to a Columbus-based policy group, showing a stronger job market.
“While these improvements are small, they indicate that Ohio’s job market continues to strengthen with more people entering the workforce and finding jobs,” Rea Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research Center at The Buckeye Institute and vice president of policy, said.
Overall, Ohio employers created 15,000 private-sector jobs in March, up from 6,900 in last month’s report. Since the beginning of February, the state has added 45,000 private-sector jobs but continues to operate at a 100,000-job deficit since the pandemic when compared to February 2020.
In a policy brief, The Buckeye Institute outlined several actions lawmakers could take to spur job growth and encourage workers to move to the state.
The brief called on the state to adopt strategic education reforms to train and upskill workers, rewrite regulatory issues that the group says stalemates growth and attract more foreign companies and more high-skilled workers.
“While the job growth is positive, too many Ohioans have yet to return to the job market, which will make it challenging for employers to fill open positions. Ohio lawmakers need to adopt policies that will spur economic growth, encourage workers to relocate to Ohio and make it easier for workers to move to Ohio and continue their careers.”