Virus Outbreak Unemployment

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, takes off a mask during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on "COVID-19/Unemployment Insurance" on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

 Caroline Brehman / AP

(The Center Square) – Ohio unemployment climbed by more than 35,000 new claims last week, bringing the state’s total number of unemployment claims to 410,784.

The week-over-week unemployment tally in Ohio rose by 1,024 new claims in the week ending July 4 to 35,854 new claims in the week ending July 11, according to U.S. Department of Labor data.

However, the total number of state unemployment claims has fallen as more Ohioans are returning to work. The DOL reported 410,784 claims for the week ending July 11, a decrease of  23,083 from the previous week’s 433,867 claims.

Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1.3 million, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level. The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 11.9 percent for the week ending July 4, a decrease of 0.3 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.

