(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. Mike DeWine allowing more sectors of the economy to open, Ohio unemployment ticked upward to 583,013 in the week ending May 30, compared to 548,375 claims the prior week ending May 23.
All told, 34,638 new unemployment claims were filed in the state last week, a decrease of 7,947 claims from the 42,585 claims initiated the prior week, according to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Dept. of Labor.
Totsl unemployment still reflects a decrease from the 638,869 Ohio unemployment claims reported by the DOL for the week ending May 16.
Nationally, about 1.9 million people filed new unemployment claims last week, according to the latest numbers, bringing the national total during the 11 weeks of the outbreak to more than 42 million. Florida had the largest jump in new claims with a 17 percent increase. California, the most populous state, led the nation with more than 230,000 claims; New York was fourth-highest.