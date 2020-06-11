(The Center Square) – More than 35,474 Ohio workers joined the ranks of the unemployed in the week ending June 6, bringing the total number of state residents filing unemployment claims to 546,854 since restrictions were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Week-over-week, Ohio witnessed an increase of nearly 400 new claims from the prior week, during which 35,078 new claims were reported.
Nationally, new unemployment claims decreased 355,000 last week from the previous week’s revised level of 1,897,000 to 1,542,000, the 10th week in a row the rate of new claims fell from the previous week’s numbers.
More than 43 million U.S. workers have filed unemployment claims since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics, though millions have returned to their jobs as restrictions have eased.
Florida tops the list of states with the biggest decrease in week-over-week unemployment, a drop of 97,186. Next on the list is Texas and Georgia, which, respectively, witnessed decreases of 16,941 claims and 14,452 claims.