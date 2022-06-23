(The Center Square) – The state of Ohio hopes spending nearly $3 million on a pilot transportation program could eventually lead to better services at a lower cost for taxpayers by coordinating agencies throughout the state.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the $2.8 million grant for four eastern Ohio counties – Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum and Tuscarawas – with the plan of developing transportation systems that are more efficient and easier to navigate.
The program, Mobility Ohio, counts on agency coordination and new software to allow riders to schedule trips either by phone or online.
DeWine said for decades, state agencies across the U.S. have acted independently to develop their own programs and policies to provide transportation to customers.
“No one should have to reach out to several different agencies just to schedule a trip to the doctor’s office, grocery store or work,” DeWine said. “Mobility Ohio will coordinate trips with 40 transit providers to create a safe and reliable resource for transportation. We will continue to look for ways to make transportation more accessible for Ohioans.”
In Ohio, 14 state agencies spend at least $500 million annually to provide transportation services funded by 130 federal programs at 12 federal agencies. All 88 counties are responsible for administering funds at the local level. More than 3,600 entities deliver the service. The plan for Mobility Ohio will allow agencies to combine trips and ensure they are paid by the right funding source
“Governor DeWine always challenges us to find ways to do things better and improve the lives of those we serve. This is an example of doing just that,” said Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks. “We’re taking a complicated and cumbersome process and building a new and efficient system that can be a model for the nation.”
If the pilot works in the four counties, the state plans to roll out the program statewide using the Ohio Department of Aging, Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities, Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Ohio Department of Medicaid, Ohio Department of Medication, Ohio Department of Transportation and Ohio Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities.