(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to spend more than $2 million to help Ohio college students with disabilities, Gov. Mike DeWine announced.
The money, which is part of the Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities College2Careers program, will be divided into $1,000 grants that may be used for tuition or other educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year. Students must be participating in OOD services to be eligible.
“Higher education and a successful future should be available for all students,” DeWine said. “By supporting college students with disabilities through services from OOD and its partners, they are afforded a greater opportunity of success as they transition from academic life to in-demand careers.”
To qualify for state help, college students with disabilities must apply and qualify for OOD services. The student and family must also complete the federal FAFSA form. If they qualify, students in a two-year, four-year or graduate program can receive the $1,000.
“I often say that when it comes to postsecondary education, Ohio’s colleges and universities offer a diversity of opportunity, and that means opportunity for all students,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner. “This additional support, along with the Ohio College2Careers program, helps to ensure that students with disabilities can continue forward to a successful future.”
The Ohio College2Careers program began in 2019 when the General Assembly included funding in the state budget. The program’s goal is to ensure students with disabilities have support needed to complete a degree or a credential to meet demands of the labor market, according to a news release.
“The financial award is just one of many ways we can support college students with disabilities,” said Kevin L. Miller, OOD Director. “We look forward to offering career guidance and helping students with disabilities overcome any barriers through technology, tools, resources, and connection to a large network of employer partners.”