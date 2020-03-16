(The Center Square) – The state of Ohio is postponing its primary election Tuesday despite a judge's ruling Monday that it would be a "terrible precendent" to do so.
Gov. Mike DeWine said late Monday that Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will order polls closed due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
"During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow [Tuesday] would would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at an unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus," DeWine said in a statement. "As such, Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will order the polls closed as a health emergency. While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity."
Earlier Monday night, a judge denied DeWine’s bid to postpone Tuesday’s election to June 2 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Common Pleas Court Judge Richard Frye ruled it would be a “terrible precedent” for a judge to change the date just hours before polls open.
“We’re here at 7 o’clock, 12 hours before the election. I don’t believe the plaintiffs have proceeded in a timely manner,” Politico quoted Frye as saying. “And for that matter, I don’t believe the Secretary of State has proceeded in a timely manner himself.”
Despite the judge's decision, DeWine is moving the election to June 2.
Frye, meanwhile, indicated there was no evidence to suggest it would be safer to vote in June.
“We cannot tell people to stay inside, but also tell them to go out and vote,” DeWine said on Twitter. “I’m making this recommendation because we must also look out for our poll workers.”
Officials in Louisiana and Georgia previously opted to delay their primaries because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Officials in Ohio and several other states were adamant Friday about their plans to proceed with Tuesday’s election.
LaRose joined Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee and Illinois Elections Board Chairman Charles Scholz in issuing a joint statement saying the primary elections would continue.
“The county boards of elections and thousands of patriotic poll workers have worked tirelessly to prepare for election day and should be commended for their incredible dedication to civic duty,” the secretary of state’s office said in a Friday statement.
The change has caused confusion among poll workers.
“As a Precinct Election Official in Ohio’s Hamilton County, I don’t know what the everliving heck is happening regarding the #OhioPrimary tomorrow,” Chris Majewski, an election official, said on Twitter. “My precinct deputy told me the planned set-up meeting for tonight was cancelled and not to show.
“I’m reading conflicting reports out of Franklin county,” the official added. “Who knows what’s going on? #OhioPrimary”