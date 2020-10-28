(The Center Square) – As Ohio was announcing a tax-incentive agreement with Nestle Purina PetCare, the company announced plans to build a $550 million new factory in Clermont County in Southwest Ohio.
The facility will be Nestle Purina PetCare’s first new American factory built from the ground up in 45 years.
“Our new Ohio factory will build on our more than 90-year history of making science-based dog and cat foods that pet owners trust,” Nina Leigh Krueger, Purina’s president, said. “We are grateful for the partnership at the state and local levels, and we’re excited to call Clermont County home and support this great community for a long time.”
The 1.2 million-square-foot new factory will be in the Williamsburg Township South Afton Industrial Park. Plans call for Purina to employ 300 people by 2024. The jobs will include professional staff, production operators, technical staff and engineers.
Construction will begin this fall and is expected to be finished in 2023.
“Governments don't create jobs, businesses do,” David Painter, president of the Clermont County Board of Commissioners, said. “Commissioners invested in South Afton Industrial Park to provide the infrastructure and space where private business could create jobs for our residents. Clermont County will recoup its initial investment in South Afton. This is a win for Clermont County government, the Williamsburg area, Nestle Purina and the residents of Clermont County.
Purina currently has 21 existing manufacturing facilities across the United States. It also announced in September plans to convert a former brewery in North Carolina into a new pet food factory.