(The Center Square) – As an expansion of Ohio’s school voucher program sits on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk, the state’s teachers’ union wants it vetoed.
Senate Bill 89 expands the number of students potentially eligible for the state’s EdChoice Program, which provides private-school vouchers for students. It’s been trumpeted as a victory for parents, but the Ohio Education Association called it damaging.
“Vouchers drain needed resources from the 90% of students who attend Ohio public schools. This forces too many communities into raising their property taxes, which then subsidizes tuition for many students who never step foot into public schools that are now financing their private school education,” OEA President Scott DiMauro said in a news release.
DeWine, at a news conference Monday to discuss the growing COVID-19 hospitalization numbers, said he was still studying the bill and did not commit to signing it into law or vetoing it.
Currently, the state’s EdChoice program gives students private-school vouchers if their local school fails any state report card measure.
The new plan changes eligibility for vouchers by offering them to students in schools ranked in the bottom 20% according to performance index rankings and to students in districts with 20% or more low-income students. It also increases the income-based voucher program for those at 200% of the poverty level to 250%.
“Senate Bill 89 reaffirms a parent’s right to choose the best educational environment for their children and provides relief to public schools that were unfairly being categorized as low performing,” state Sen. Matt Huffman, R-Lima said. “Earlier this year, we heard hours of testimony from families, teachers and school administrators. I greatly appreciate their input, as well as the work my colleagues in the legislature put into listening and creating a solution.”
Democrats disagreed, saying the bill does reflect the wants and needs of public schools.
“Earlier this year, over the course of three weeks, we heard 49 hours of testimony from 514 witnesses on EdChoice provisions,” state Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, and ranking member on the Senate Education Committee, said. “This bill does not reflect what public school advocates expressed.”
A number of public opinion polls, however, show growing support for school choice programs, particularly among Black and Latino families.
Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina, a bill co-sponsor, said the expansion of Ohio's voucher program is a good solution.
“Last spring we heard weeks of testimony from families about the importance of this program to their children’s education,” Obhof said. “We also listened to teachers and school administrators as we worked together to find the right solution that both supports our public schools and protects education choice for Ohio’s families.”