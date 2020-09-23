(The Center Square) – Ohio is getting a below average grade for its financial health, according to a government watchdog.
In its “Financial State of the States” report, the think tank Truth in Accounting said Ohio received a letter grade of D going into the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the state entered the crisis in poor fiscal shape and will emerge even worse.
Overall, the report shows Ohio with a per-taxpayer burden of $5,800 to pay off the state's debt. It ranked 26th among all 50 states.
According to Truth in Accounting CEO Shelia Weinberg, Ohio's financial condition improved before the pandemic thanks to increases in tax revenues and investment income.
“Unfortunately, the state’s unfunded pension and retiree health care promises continued to increase. If those programs are not adjusted, taxpayers will be on the hook to pay almost $24 billion to cover the legislative promises made but not funded,” Weinberg said.
The report said eight state governments have a “taxpayer burden” greater than $20,000 per taxpayer before the pandemic. Taxpayer burden is a calculation of the state’s debt divided by the number of taxpayers.
“Most states were woefully unprepared for any crisis, much less the one we are currently experiencing,” Weinberg said. “Combined, the states have accumulated more than $1.4 trillion in debt despite the fact that all states, except Vermont, have balanced budget requirements.”
According to Truth in Accounting’s rough estimates, the 50 states are projected to lose a combined $397 billion in revenue, with Ohio accounting for roughly $10 billion of that.
Alaska, North Dakota and Wyoming are considered to be in the best financial shape, while Connecticut, Illinois and New Jersey are the worst with a debt burden per taxpayer of more than $50,000.