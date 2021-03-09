(The Center Square) – At a time when the vast majority of people think the government has not handled their tax dollars well during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report shows Ohio ranks as one of the country’s worst when it comes to tax rate.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, released Tuesday its 2021 Taxpayer Survey and its States with the Highest and Lowest Tax Rates report. Both show a grim picture of how Americans think governments handle taxes, as well as Ohio’s standing.
Ohio ranked 43rd in the country in terms of tax rate, with an effective total state and late tax rate on the median U.S. household of 13.18%. The nation’s worst is Illinois at 15.01%.
In Ohio, that means combined state and local taxes paid on the median U.S. household is $8,329.
Ohio ranked 44th in income tax, 39th in real estate tax and 32nd in sales and excise taxes. It did, however, rank first in vehicle property tax.
Alaska, Delaware, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming ranked as the top five states for tax rates. Illinois, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania and Kansas were the worst.
Overall, the survey said 222 million Americans think the government does not handle their tax dollars well. In fact, the report ranked charities as top place people think would be the best place for taxes.
“There are plenty of reasons why around 222 million Americans believe the government does not spend their tax dollars wisely, according to the new WalletHub survey, but some of the biggest factors are a general distrust of politicians, the truthful perception that the private sector invests more efficiently than the government, and a mismatch between the amount we pay and the benefits we get in return,” said Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub analyst.
The same survey showed 38% of people would move to a different country for a tax-free future.