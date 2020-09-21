(The Center Square) – For the second time since it was passed by the Ohio House in May, the Senate’s Ways and Means Committee plans to hold a hearing on a bill that would give delinquent taxpayers amnesty.
The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Thomas West, D-Canton, is a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which created a significant economic impact throughout the state. State revenues are projected to be $2.3. billion, or 9%, lower in 2021 compared to 2020.
“The COVID-19 pandemic demands continued deliberation and thoughtful action from this body to meet the severe public health, economic and budgetary challenges it has caused for our state,” West said in a news release after the House passed the bill. “Sub. HB 609 is a simple but impactful way in which we can provide a much-needed boost to our state’s revenues while also providing relief for individual Ohioans and businesses who are hurting greatly.”
The bill would allow businesses or individuals to pay their taxes at face value, without penalties or interest. However, those involved in legal cases or an audit do not qualify.
If passed by the Senate and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, the bill creates an amnesty program from Jan. 1 until March 31 of 2021. Taxes or fees that were delinquent as of the bill’s effective date would qualify for the program.
In the house, the bill received support from the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants and the National Federation of Independent Business.
The bill unanimously passed the House in mid-May. The Senate Ways and Means agenda also includes a bill to enhance the homestead exemption for the spouse of a killed safety officer, a bill to give tax credits for volunteer firefighters to buy safety equipment and a bill to give a tax credit for police to buy safety equipment.