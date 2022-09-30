(The Center Square) – Ohio nearly doubled its effort to assist Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Ian after the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued additional activation orders.
Ohio Task Force 1 initially activated before Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida with 42 members but expanded to 82 members with search and rescue capabilities following the new FEMA orders.
“We have all watched as Hurricane Ian has cut a path of destruction across Florida, and hearts go out to those impacted by the storm,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “Ohio stands ready and prepared to assist in any way we can.”
Task Force 1 is skilled in various aspects of search and rescue, as well as hazard materials issues, medical, logistics, safety, communications and planning. The team’s equipment includes about 50 tons of specialized emergency gear and dogs, as well as communications equipment, shelters, food, water and fuel.
Because of the FEMA order, Ohio’s cost will be federally reimbursed. FEMA, depending on the type of presidential disaster declaration, can bill the impacted state to recover some costs.
In addition to Task Force 1, the Butler County Incident Management Team has been deployed through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to help with logistics in staging areas.
Also, Ohio is coordinating an effort to support incoming resource requests first, with an immediate need that can be fulfilled through state, county and local responders.
“Ohio EMA continues to remain in contact with our response partners and the Ohio National Guard to provide support to the states and communities impacted by Hurricane Ian,” Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick said. “We have highly skilled response personnel and resources available to help the hurricane and flood-ravaged states respond, recover, and rebuild from the storms.”