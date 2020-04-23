(The Center Square) – Ohio officials issued an order allowing hospitals and outpatient surgery centers in Ohio to reevaluate elective procedures and surgeries they postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order follows a March 17 directive from Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton to postpone elective surgeries. The earlier order aimed to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) and free up beds in the event they were needed for COVID-19 patients.
“Because of Ohio’s hard work to flatten the curve and because of our health care system’s efforts to come together to meet community needs as a team, we have prevented the massive spike of cases that we feared,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a news release.
“We must now begin the gradual, multi-phased process of reopening, and my first concern is the patients who have had procedures and surgeries delayed,” DeWine added.
The order directs healthcare professionals to examine procedures and surgeries that were postponed with their patients. State officials want doctors and patients to make a joint decision about whether to proceed.
“Resuming elective surgeries and procedures will take clinical judgment, and we will rely on our healthcare providers to make responsible decisions as we move forward,” DeWine said. “Patients must have the information necessary to make informed decisions and must pay greater attention to the effectiveness of non-surgical options.”
The order also requires that doctors inform patients about the risk of contracting COVID-19 and the impact during the post-operative recovery process.
Also, “for new or other chronic conditions that may have a significant impact on a patient’s quality of life, providers and patients together may consider moving forward with diagnostic procedures,” DeWine said on Twitter.
“As we continue this phased-in approach, we are working with hospital systems, health care providers, patients, and other stakeholders to determine the next steps,” the governor added. “Eventually, we will be reopening our doctors’ offices and dentist offices. Together, we will get back to normal.”
The order comes as Ohio looks to allow businesses deemed non-essential to reopen starting May 1. As of Wednesday evening, Ohio had 14,117 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 610 confirmed and probable deaths.
“We will continue to work with the administration as it works on further expansion of the orders related to procedures and surgeries, as we know resuming normal schedules is critical to patient health and the current and future viability of your practices,” the Ohio State Medical Association said on its site.