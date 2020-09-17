(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Defense awarded $5 million to Ohio to improve defense manufacturing and train workers for next-generation jobs, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.
The money follows last month’s announcement that Ohio was designated as a Defense Manufacturing Community.
“Ohio is positioned to be the premier state for defense manufacturing, and this grant will help our companies and workers achieve that,” DeWine said in a news release. “Ohio is committed to ensuring that our military has the best equipment and resources available.”
The grant will be supplemented by a $1.25 million cash match, which includes $650,000 from the Ohio Manufacturing Extension Partnership and $600,000 in project income and partner contributions.
“Ohio is building the workforce of tomorrow, and this grant will help more workers develop the tech skills that will allow Ohio companies to be on the leading edge of defense manufacturing,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.
MEP, a program within the defense department, will take the lead and be joined by organizations and businesses throughout Ohio, including the Ohio Manufacturers Association, JobsOhio, Dayton Development Coalition, America Makes and Advanced Robotics Manufacturing.
The money will go to MEP’s partners, which will establish projects in engineering and implementation of Industry 4.0 and Advanced Manufacturing Technology. The projects, according to a news release, will be unique to each small- to medium-sized defense manufacturer, and the manufacturer will be required to pay the cost of implementation.
“The resources of the state combined with the expertise of our partners ensures we will be successful in making Ohio’s defense industry stronger,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Development Services Agency, said. “This project follows the administration’s goals of helping Ohio businesses grow and helping Ohio workers increase their skills.”