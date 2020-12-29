(The Center Square) – Ohio electricity ratepayers can breathe a little easier after the Ohio Supreme Court agreed with a lower court and issued a temporary stay to stop the collection of a fee nearly every power consumer in the state would have paid.
The fee, which was scheduled to begin Friday, was part of the controversial House Bill 6, which called for nuclear power company Energy Harbor to receive $150 million a year and nearly $1 billion in total from consumers. Also, another $20 million was to go to a handful of solar projects in the state, none of which has begun.
A week ago, Franklin County Judge Chris Brown ruled in favor of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, along with the cities of Columbus and Cincinnati, and blocked the new subsidies.
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio appealed the ruling after approving the fees in August citing HB 6. The Ohio Manufacturers’ Association took matters to the Supreme Court.
HB 6 led to a $60 million bribery and racketeering scandal and the indictment of former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder, along with others
Throughout the fall, the Ohio House debated several proposals to repeal and replace HB 6. Finally, Jim Hoops, R-Napolean and chair of the Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversite, introduced House Bill 798, which delays charges to ratepayers until Jan. 1, 2022 and delays the first disbursement to Energy Harbor by a year, April 2022.
The bill also adds tougher audit provisions and requires an annual financial need assessment. It requires an independent, third-party auditor, and Energy Harbor faces the possibility of losing credits if it fails to produce any requested document.
Democrats offered measurers in committee to repeal House Bill 6, along with amendments to Hoops’ proposal that were all rejected. That bill has not to reach a full floor vote.
Yost filed the state’s lawsuit in February against Energy Harbor, a former subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. Columbus and Cincinnati jointly filed a lawsuit in late October.