(The Center Square) – Ohio could join 11 other states and allow students to miss school if they feel the need to stay home that day for their mental health.
A bill proposed in the Ohio House would give K-12 students three mental health days a year, defining mental health days as a “school day during which a student attends to the student’s emotional and psychological well-being in lieu of attending school.”
“We need to break the stigma surrounding taking care of our mental health,” said Rep. Jessica Miranda, D-Forest Park. “With this legislation, we’re letting our children know that prioritizing their mental health is not only acceptable, it’s critical for achieving a healthy lifestyle. This mindset will help them succeed in school and beyond.”
House Bill 619 would open the door for districts to create student mental health day policies, allowing for up to three days of excused absences. If a district allows the days, it must allow them in each of its buildings.
Also, districts could establish an in-school mental health program for students to attend instead of regular classes.
Students would have to be allowed to make up any work missed.
Ohio Education President Scott DiMauro said the teachers’ union recognizes student mental health issues but also encourages the legislation to be crafted in such a way that it doesn’t allow students to use it as an excuse to miss school.
“We understand the balance of having those needs met and not using it as an excuse to miss school,” DiMauro said. “The sponsors of the bill recognize that we have a lot of students with unmet mental health needs and the legislation is one approach to try to address that. We know that students, in order to be able to learn, have to have their other needs met. They have to be nourished and they have to be healthy, and that includes that mental health.”
Washington, California, Illinois, Maine, Virginia, Colorado, Oregon, Connecticut, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Kentucky all allow for student mental health days, some with restrictions.
Nevada requires a note from a mental or behavioral health professional, while Connecticut allows two non-consecutive days per school year.
Five other states – Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland, New York and Florida – have bills proposed for students’ mental health days.
The website verywellmind.com cited a 2020 report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a proof of a growing need for student mental health focus.
That report showed an increase of mental-health related emergency department visits for children ages 5-11 and 12-17 of 24% and 31%, respectively, since 2019.