(The Center Square) – Nearly a third of Ohio small businesses could not pay rent in May after experiencing rent hikes at a rate among the highest in the nation, according to a new report from a nationwide small business organization.
Across the country, small businesses face similar situations or worse according to the report from Alignable, a national online network for small businesses.
A survey of more than 5,000 randomly selected small business owners showed 33% could not pay their May rent on time, which is a 5% increase from April and the highest rate of U.S. rent delinquency among small business owners this year.
The numbers in Ohio are slightly better, but still showed 32% of small business owners in the state could not afford to pay May’s rent. That represented a 13% jump from April.
“What gives us some pause is the increase from April, where the rent delinquency rate was a full 9 percentage points lower than the national average,” said Chuck Casto, head of research and news at Alignable. “But in May, as the national average went up by 5% from April, Ohio's rent delinquency rate jumped 13%. We'll have to keep our eyes on that in hopes that it doesn't become a longer-lasting trend.”
While small businesses in Ohio continue to struggle to pay rent, 41% also said their rate had increased. That’s a 12-percentage point jump from April but it is 11 percentage points lower than the national average.
“That's a silver lining in this worrisome rent story,” Casto said. “Similar to the rent delinquency numbers, though, the 12% increase in rent prices from 29% in April to 41% in May raises some potential red flags. And that 12% increase in Ohio is twice as much as the 6% lift small businesses reported nationwide. Let's hope that stabilizes to some extent in the coming months.”