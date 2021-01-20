(The Center Square) – Small businesses in Ohio want a wide variety of help to right the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they put faster vaccine distribution at the top of the list.
According to a recent small business survey from Alignable, businesses need new PPP funding and widely distributed vaccines but each of those things fell behind an expedited distribution as something they believed would more significantly impact that business.
Alignable, a small business referral network, surveyed more than 10,000 small business owners across the country during the second week of January, including 762 throughout Ohio.
In Ohio, 62% of small businesses said distributing vaccines more quickly would have a greater impact on their business than more money for PPP.
The same is true nationwide, where 58% of small businesses agreed.
“We the vaccine on hand – and a nation of experts in logistics and distribution – surely we can do better than aiming for the May/June timeframe for vaccine distribution to all citizens,” Eric Groves, the report’s author, wrote. “The sooner we can distribute the vaccines across the U.S. and Canada, the more lives we can save – and the faster our small businesses can expedite the coast-to-coast recovery process.”
Ohio also matched the nation in terms of small business impact of the pandemic, with 65% in the state saying it’s had a negative impact and 44% responding its really impacted their business. Nationwide, the numbers are 66% and 44%, respectively.
At the same time, 76% of Ohio businesses say new PPP funding is important to keep their businesses open, and 83% said widespread distribution of the vaccine is important.
Earlier this week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a timeline for the state’s Plan 1B of vaccine distribution, which calls from those 75 years old and older to begin receiving doses Jan. 25.
And, those with severe congenital developmental, early-onset medical disorders or developmental or intellectual disability can receive the vaccine beginning Feb. 15.
“This group has been identified by medical professionals as having a high risk of death if they caught COVID-19,” DeWine said. “It’s critical that we continue to prioritize Ohioans who are most vulnerable.”
Also during the phase, vaccines will be available to school personnel in districts that plan to return to at least partial in-person learning by March 1. DeWine said 96% of district have committed to the reopening.