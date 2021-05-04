(The Center Square) – Ohio set a record in March for new business creation, continuing a growth trend that stretches from the end of last year throughout 2021.
A record 171,073 new business filings happened in 2020, despite COVID-19 mandates, stay-at-home orders and other restrictions. The state experienced a 41% jump in filings in February compared with January 2020. In March, Ohio recorded a single-month record of 19,694 new business filings.
The previous record of 18,659 was set in July 2020.
“Another record shattered! I am blown away by these numbers and especially proud of my team who are working around the clock to process new business registrations and simplify filing procedures,” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said in a statement. “My office also works to ensure these new businesses have the resources they need to thrive so that they can create jobs and prosperity for Ohio’s families.”
New business filings were 23% hiring in March than February 2020, which recorded 16,025 new filings. The state established its record of 171,073 in 2020, beating the previous best year of 130,621.
The new business news follows a better unemployment report for Ohio. The state’s March unemployment rate of 4.7% remained significantly lower than the national rate of 6%. Indiana was the only neighboring state with an unemployment rate better or even with Ohio, also coming in at 4.7%.
New business filings are filed with the Ohio secretary of state to declare the formation of a business.