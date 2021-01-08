(The Center Square) – Ohio U.S. Senator Rob Portman is taking the leading in investigating security failures following what he called a criminal mob stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday.
Portman, who also on Friday expressed his heartbreak following the news of a Capitol police officer died from injuries suffered during the attack, joined Sens. Gary Peters, D-Michigan; Roy Blunt, R-Missouri; and Amy Klobucher, D-Minnesota, in announcing bipartisan hearings on the incident.
The group said the mob attempted to interrupt the formal count of the Electoral College votes and attempted to subvert American Democracy.
Portman and Peters lead the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, while Blunt and Klobuchar head to the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration.
“Wednesday’s violent and criminal acts directed at our Capitol, a symbol of American Democracy, will forever be a stain on our nation’s history,” the group said in a statement announcing the investigation. “Due to the heroic acts of many, the perpetrators of this attack failed to achieve their goal. It is our duty as bipartisan leaders of the Senate committees with jurisdiction over homeland security, oversight and Capitol operations to examine the security failures that led to Wednesday’s attack.”
The U.S. Capitol was transformed into a shocking scene Wednesday as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building, overwhelming police officers and sending the nation's lawmakers fleeing.
The violent scene played out in Washington, on TV and across social media as the Congressional session that had convened to count the results of the Electoral College came to an abrupt halt.
“Let us be clear: An attack on the Capitol Building is an attack on every American,” the group’s statement said. “We plan to conduct oversight and hold bipartisan hearings on these horrific events, and work together to make the necessary reforms to ensure this never happen again.”