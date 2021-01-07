(The Center Square) – One U.S. senator from Ohio is calling for President Donald Trump’s removal from office, while the other plans to introduce legislation to election integrity and examine issues from the 2020 election.
On Thursday, a day after President Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, leaving four people dead, more than 50 arrested and significant destruction throughout the building, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown said it's time for Trump to go.
“Yesterday was a dark day for our country. Domestic terrorists attacked our seat of government, at the behest of the President of the United States. This was his last, desperate attempt to overturn the will of the American voters, but he failed and democracy won,” Brown said in a statement. “We must hold this president accountable for inciting this attack on our country. The cabinet and vice president should immediately invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office to prevent him from doing more damage between now and Inauguration Day.”
Republican members of Ohio’s Congressional delegation have not joined the call for Trump’s removal, but many condemned Wednesday’s riots.
“The election was not stolen from President Trump. He lost. This fact has been made crystal clear,” Republican Rep. Dave Joyce said in a statement.
Joyce also said there are credible reports of voter fraud that need to be investigated, but none that would have changed the election.
Joyce responded to a now-removed Trump tweet with a tweet that read “Mr. President, this is not enough. These are not voters protesting the election. These are criminals who are destroying our nation’s Capitol.”
On the Senate floor Wednesday, Republican Sen. Rob Portman also condemned the attacks, while supporting the certification of the formal count of the Electoral College. He also announced plans for legislation to establish a blue-ribbon panel on election integrity.
“I challenge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to listen but also to do our part to try to restore faith in our elections,” Portman said on the floor. “Mr. President, we should all work to improve the integrity of the electoral system and the confidence of the American people in this bedrock of our great democratic republic.”