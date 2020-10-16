(The Center Square) – Ohio State Senate President Larry Obhof responded plainly to a tweet from a Cleveland-area think tank encouraging the state to close income tax loopholes.
“Let me save you some time on this. There is 0% chance @OhioSenateGOP will raise income taxes,” Obhof tweet at Policy Matters Ohio.
In its report released Thursday, “Rebalance the income tax to build a better Ohio for everyone,” Policy Matters Ohio said state lawmakers cut income taxes for the wealthiest people and corporations for the past 15 years at the expense of public education, infrastructure and public health programs.
“It’s unfortunate that while people are trying to earn a living during a pandemic, this liberal policy blog believes that taking more people’s hard-earned money is the answer,” Obhof, R-Medina, said.
The group called for the elimination of tax breaks and closing or narrowing what it termed unproductive tax loopholes.
“If they enacted our plan, Ohio policymakers could prevent cuts and make the investments needed so Ohio emerges from the pandemic recession stronger, more equitable and better prepared for the next shock,” the group's report said.
During the last budget session in 2019, the Ohio House pushed for a significant reduction in the small business tax break, eventually passing it. However, the Ohio Senate fully restored the break.
“Furthermore, small businesses are already struggling to stay afloat. This plan would raise taxes on small businesses, increase unemployment and send us into a deeper recession,” Obhof said. “The Senate fought with these groups over this issue in the last state budget. It was a bad idea then, and it’s an even worse idea now.”