(The Center Square) – As U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearings began Monday on the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Ohio political leaders and others from around the country are urging a fair and thorough process, as well as a prompt vote.
Barrett, President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, could strengthen the court’s conservative majority to 6-3 if confirmed.
Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof drafted the letter and helped organize the nationwide effort to provide support for Barrett. The letter was sent to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Minority Leader Charles Schumer, Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham and Judiciary Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein.
Obhof, R-Medina, was joined by Ohio House Speaker Robert Cupp, R-Lima.
“As legislative leaders who represent all 50 states and 92 state legislative chambers across the nation, we wish to express our full confidence in Judge Amy Coney Barrett,” Obhof, Cupp and others said in the letter. “On behalf of the millions of American citizens we represent, we respectfully request a prompt, objective and fair hearing. We are confident that she is up to the task of undergoing the Senate’s hearing process and will demonstrate how qualified she is to sit on the highest court in our land.”