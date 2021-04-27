(The Center Square) – A bill in the Ohio Senate would quadruple the tax break teachers receive for buying school supplies, more than doubling what the bill’s sponsor said is what an average teacher spends.
Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, an 18-year educator, testified recently at the bill’s first hearing in front of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, saying Senate Bill 120 addresses an issue that has been in place for years but became worse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For decades, educators have had to use their paycheck to purchase supplies for students with limited resources. Like many other issues, the pandemic has only exacerbated the problem,” Fedor said. “As the COVID-19 crisis continues, families are still struggling, increasing the burden on teachers picking up the bill for students who need it.”
The General Assembly passed a $250 tax deduction for teachers last year that covers amounts paid or incurred for participation in professional development courses, books, supplies, computer equipment, other equipment and supplementary materials that teachers use in the classroom.
Fedor’s proposal would increase the deduction to $1,000. Federal tax law allows for a $250 deduction for individuals and $500 for couples filing jointly.
Fedor said Ohio public school teachers spend an average of $450 of their own money for classroom supplies and have spent personal income on personal protective equipment and extra supplies to prevent sharing among students during the pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the need for these qualifying expenses for safe and effective instruction,” Fedor said. “Frankly, a $250 tax credit has never been enough during a traditional year. It will certainly not be enough during a pandemic year.”
The deduction would apply to teachers, instructors, counselors, principals and aides.