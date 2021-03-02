(The Center Square) – Ohio employers could have a lower risk of lawsuits claiming employees worked overtime without compensation while working from home if a bill that nearly passed the General Assembly last session gets through this year.
Senate Bill 47, supported by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, prevents small amounts of time working on things such as checking emails or listening to voicemails from being the basis of a lawsuit under the state’s overtime law when an hourly employee does that type of work without specific direction of their employers and outside their scheduled working hours.
“This clarification is necessary due to the increase in number of hourly workers who are working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic and a U.S. Department of Labor rule, which has made more employees eligible for overtime,” state Sens. Andrew Brenner, R-Powell, and Bob Peterson, R-Washington Court House, said in testimony at the bill’s first hearing in mid-February.
Brenner’s office expects a second hearing in the Senate Ways and Means Committee next week.
The Ohio Chamber called the bill a modernization of state law to reflect a 21st century workforce and needed with employees working unsupervised at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For Ohio employers, the enactment of SB 47 will lower the risk of surprise litigation from an employee alleging they failed to properly compensate them when in fact the employer had no knowledge the work was performed,” Ohio Chamber Director of Labor & Legal Affairs Kevin Shimp wrote in a blog post.
Trial lawyers group the Ohio Association of Justice testified in the last legislative session as an interested party, opposing the bill and saying employees feel obligated to stay connected and work nights, weekends and during vacations.
“With the increased use of smart phones and mobile technology, the line between work and free time has become blurred,” Bob DeRose, former president of the Ohio Association for Justice, testified at a hearing in late November. “Smartphones, laptops, iPads and other technology allow employees to receive emails, download documents and access the Internet when they choose. Even composing a few quick emails on a smartphone can add up to a significant period of time spend working ‘off the clock.’ ”