(The Center Square) – The Ohio Senate approved nearly $900 million in COVID-19 relief bills Wednesday and gave Ohio students and schools some flexibility when it comes to graduation requirements and state testing.
If approved by the House and signed by Gov. DeWine, the Ohio Legislature will send $125 million to help bars, restaurants and hotels continue to recover from the pandemic. Another $300 million will go to help indoor entertainment venues, newly opened businesses, businesses that haven’t yet received aid, veterans homes, child care providers and fairs.
Another $465 million is earmarked for emergency rental assistance to help with rent and utility bills to help avoid evictions and loss of services.
“The swift passage of these bills proves the Ohio Senate’s commitment to helping our businesses and Ohio families fully recover from the devastating impacts of this pandemic,” Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, said.
Throughout the pandemic, the General Assembly has approved more than $2.5 billion in funds for recovery.
“It is imperative that we get these needed dollars into the hands of those desperate to financially recover from this pandemic,” said Sen. Mark Romanchuk, R-Ontario, sponsor of the bill to provide bar and restaurant funding. “I am proud to join this effort with Senator [Steve] Huffman, [R-Tipp City], and my Senate colleagues to do this as quickly as possible for those who have suffered due to the extended closures of their businesses.”
The four pandemic funding bills now head to the House.
The Senate also passed House Bill 67, which waives the American History state test this school year and extends the time frame for schools to give other required state exams. It also gives this year’s juniors and seniors graduation options and requires the Ohio Department of Education to request a waiver from federal accountability requirements for the current school year.