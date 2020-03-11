(The Center Square) – Ohio saw strong revenues in February, but officials are concerned that fears over the novel coronavirus could wreak havoc on the economy.
General Revenue Fund (GRF) tax receipts for February were $113.5 million, or 5.1 percent above the original estimate, according to numbers from the Office of Budget and Management. Year-to-date GRF revenues for the current fiscal year through February exceed the estimate by $397.6 million, or 1.8 percent, according to the report.
“Ohio’s revenues are solid through the first eight months of the budget,” Kimberly Murnieks, OBM Director, said in a news release. “We continue to closely monitor all economic indicators given current events.”
The news comes as Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton recommended large, indoor gatherings in the Buckeye State be canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
“The spread of the COVID-19 virus is a new development for the world economy, leading to increased uncertainty,” Murnieks said in a monthly financial report.
“The near-term economic outlook is clouded by anecdotes of global supply disruptions and questions about strength in demand across several industries, including travel and entertainment,” Murnieks added. “As more accurate information on the nature and impact of COVID-19 becomes available, forecasts will be better able to predict its effects on the economy.”
Tax collections are mostly up across the board, according to state numbers, but personal income tax revenue is $17.6 million below, 0.3 percen, the original estimate. This is due to what officials called “the result of larger-than-estimated refund activity so far this fiscal year.”
Total tax receipts in February were up by nearly $85.3 million, or 5.4 percent, over a year ago.
Concurrently, members of the state Senate Ways and Means Committee are considering a series of proposed tax credits, including breaks for volunteer firefighters and new farmers in the state.
In another effort, a Republican state lawmaker is pushing a resolution that would require a supermajority of state lawmakers to approve income tax increases. If successful, voters could decide the fate of the proposal during the Nov. 3 election.
Meanwhile, in the wake of slow job growth in the Buckeye State, an Ohio think tank is urging state leaders to consider more business-friendly tax policies.
The number of unemployed workers in Ohio increased to 238,000 in January. That is an increase from 237,000 in December.
Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in January, the same as December. Nationally, the unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in January, up from 3.5 percent in December, and down from 4 percent in January 2019.
“Ohio’s consistent, albeit slow, job growth tells us that policymakers need to focus on adopting deeper economic reforms and pro-growth policies,” Andrew J. Kidd, an economist with The Buckeye Institute’s Economic Research Center, said in a statement.
These policies include “controlling government spending, eliminating the commercial activities tax, adopting universal occupational licensing reciprocity – to encourage private-sector job growth and attract workers to Ohio.”