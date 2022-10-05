(The Center Square) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose wants to keep the state ahead of the curve when it comes to election integrity and believes one fraudulent vote cast can make a difference.
LaRose announced Wednesday the creation of the state’s first Public Integrity Division in his office as an ongoing effort to maintain secure, accurate and accessible elections in Ohio.
LaRose consistently calls Ohio one of the nation’s leaders in secure, accurate and accessible elections, but pointed to what he called a nationwide “crisis of confidence” in the electoral process. He referenced a recent NBC News poll that showed one in five registered voters said the most important issues facing the country is threats to democracy, but the exact nature of those threats varies widely by political party.
“This is a responsibility I take very seriously because this quite simply is about defending democracy,” LaRose said. “Our elections are being scrutinized like never before, and any lack of absolute confidence in the accuracy and honesty of those elections weakens the very foundation of our democracy. It’s the duty of my office to earn and maintain that trust.”
The process for the division, according to LaRose, began when he first took office four years ago when he asked lawyers to scour Ohio law to find what things the secretary of state shall do and what the secretary may do.
It’s been the responsibility of the office to investigate voter fraud, election law, campaign finance, voter suppression and other election-related issues.
“The problem is it’s always fallen to election administrators,” LaRose said. “They are not trained professional investigators.
The Public Integrity Division will consolidate many of the office’s current investigative functions, including campaign finance reporting, voting system certification, voter registration integrity, the investigation of election law violations, data retention and transparency, and cybersecurity protocols.
He also plans to hire two trained investigators with law-enforcement backgrounds to bring a higher level of investigative professionalism to the office.
“What we’re looking to do is to consolidate the functions we have now into one integrity division,” LaRose said. “With that capacity, I believe we will be able to thoroughly investigate when a report comes to us. I think we’ll be more likely to get a prosecution because we’ll have a more professionally done investigation.”
As previously reported by The Center Square, LaRose’s office recently turned over 15 people to the attorney general for potential voter fraud charges in the 2020 general election. Though rare, LaRose contends just one illegal vote can make a difference.
Since 2020, 31 different election contests have ended in ties across Ohio, according to LaRose, with those decided by a coin toss. Dozens of others, he said, have come down to a small number or even being decided by a single vote.
“It’s like saying carjacking is rare in my neighborhood so we’ll tell the police not to worry about it,” LaRose said. “A fraudulent vote could turn an election. Allowing that kind of thing to happen corrodes the trust that people have in their election. It’s not something we take lightly.”
Attorney General Dave Yost, who takes the prosecutorial step in voter fraud cases refered by the secretary of state’s office, said the new division fits perfectly in LaRose’s office.
"As the chief election officer for our state it makes sense that election integrity be an integral focus to their office," Yost said. "This work falls firmly within the secretary of state’s purview and my team stands ready to assist. Properly enforcing election laws is the best way to keep Ohio’s elections honest and secure.”
The division launches Monday, a day before the final day Ohioans can register to vote and two days before the Oct. 12 beginning of early voting for the general election.